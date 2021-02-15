EASTON, Pa. | A Bethlehem man has admitted to extorting a teenage girl with naked photos he convinced her to send him.
Charles Cummings pleaded guilty last week in Northampton County Court in connection with a "sextortion" case that began with an investigation in Michigan. The now 20-year-old pleaded guilty to a felony count of sexual abuse of children-dissemination of child pornography and a misdemeanor count of theft by extortion.
He'll be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years. Sentencing before Judge Abraham Kassis was deferred to May 19 until a sexually violent predator assessment can be completed. As part of a plea deal, the remaining eight charges were withdrawn.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson said Cummings' guilty plea is an open plea, so there is no agreement between the prosecution and defense on sentencing. The standard range, however, starts at a minimum of 24 months in prison.
Wilson said no additional victims have come forward at this point alleging they were extorted by Cummings.
Bethlehem police began their investigation in July 2019 after learning from an FBI special agent in Detroit that an investigation into a "sextortion" case involving a 14-year-old led them to Bethlehem.
In December 2018, the Kent County Sheriff's Office reported that a Snapchat user contacted a 14-year-old girl in Michigan and convinced her to send him nude photos of herself, according to court records. The victim said he threatened to send the photos to friends and family, if she didn't send him more nude photos, according to records. When she refused, he sent several of the nude photos to her classmates, according to investigators.
Fearing he would further expose her, the girl sent more photos and videos.
Investigators obtained search warrants for the Snapchat account and a Google account, which revealed "a large amount of pornographic material" stored in the Google account and Snapchat screenshots, demanding sexual photos and videos.
The searches led investigators to a YouTube account and an RCN subscriber on Woodstock Drive in Bethlehem.
In August 2019, authorities searched the home Cummings shares with his mother and seized electronic devices, including his cell phone. During an interview with investigators, Cummings allegedly admitted that he was the Snapchat user, who contacted the 14-year-old Michigan girl. He also allegedly admitted to soliciting naked photos of girls online.
A search of his cell phone allegedly turned up thousands of photos of females, who appear to be in their late teens. Investigators said they also found hundreds of screenshots of Snapchat conversations in which Cummings allegedly threatened to expose anyone who sent him naked photos. Authorities said they found at least three photos of the 14-year-old.
Bethlehem police interviewed a 17-year-old victim, who reported being contacted by Cummings on Snapchat in November 2018. She reported sending him a naked photo only to be threatened several times a month over the next eight months.
Cummings demanded more photos and videos and in July allegedly began demanding money in exchange for not sending out the pictures and videos. She sent another 62 videos, 127 photos and $730.