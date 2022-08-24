BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A man was charged with committing two carjackings in Bucks County.

A carjacking on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Bristol Borough left an 83-year-old woman hospitalized. She said she was walking back to her car following an appointment at the medical clinic when a male came up to her window and asked for a dollar to get a drink. After she refused, the man opened her car door and got inside, telling her that “he has AIDS,” and was going to give her a shot. She again refused to give him money, and the male grabbed her keys. The woman started beeping her horn, and the male backed away and placed her keys on the ground. When she got out of the car to retrieve the keys, the male grabbed them off the ground, jumped into her car, and drove away, knocking her to the ground. She suffered lacerations to her right leg and right arm and bruising to her right leg.

In an earlier carjacking, on March 16, 2022, at 9:23 a.m., the Bristol Township Police were dispatched to the McDonald’s at 7700 Bristol Pike. Police spoke to a woman who said she had just parked her car when a male approached the passenger side and entered. The male told her, “I’m a heroin addict and I have a needle. Get out of the car.” The woman fled out of her vehicle for fear of her safety, taking her keys with her. However, the male was still able to start the vehicle because of its keyless ignition and fled.

In each of the carjackings, Kevin O’Connell, no fixed address, threatened to inject the victims with a syringe.

O’Connell was arrested in Philadelphia less than 24 hours after Friday’s carjacking and is being held there on receiving stolen property charges.

In Bucks County, O’Connell faces two counts each of robbery of a motor vehicle, robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, simple assault. He is also facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person for Friday’s carjacking.

"This man’s arrest for two violent carjackings are as a result of great police work by Bristol Borough PD, and including cooperation from Philadelphia PD, in combination with modern DNA technology,” District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. “Carjacking is still comparatively rare in Bucks County, and that’s as a consequence of joint law enforcement efforts like these. We will now focus our prosecution on deterring this man, and others from committing these violent acts in the future.”