S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the man who died after a police chase across multiple counties that ended with a crash in Berks County.
Julian Rodriguez, 21, of Puerto Rico, was pronounced dead just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, according to the Lehigh County coroner's office.
Authorities had been trying to identify him after the crash around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 78 at Exit 40 in Greenwich Township.
The crash ended a police pursuit that started on the ramp from Route 33 South to I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, and spanned into neighboring Lehigh then Berks counties, authorities said.
Rodriguez's cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the coroner's office said Thursday.
State police and the coroner's office are investigating.