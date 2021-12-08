SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who died after a police pursuit and crash in Berks County.
The man, who died just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, was described by the coroner's office as being between 25 and 35 years of age with dark skin. He weighed about 290 pounds and had dreadlocks and unique tattoos on his right arm, the coroner said.
The man crashed the vehicle he was driving while trying to exit Interstate 78 at Exit 40 in Greenwich Township during a police chase, said Pennsylvania State Police.
The pursuit started when troopers came upon the vehicle stopped in the road on the ramp from Route 33 South to I-78 West in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County, shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
The driver took off, and troopers pursued the vehicle into neighboring Lehigh County and then into Berks County.
The man's cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the coroner's office said.
Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact the coroner's office in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, by calling 610-782-3426.