EASTON, Pa. - The man who owned Hydro Dynamic Pools pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding more than 85 customers, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

Roger Kornfeind, 59, pleaded guilty to home improvement fraud, a second-degree felony; theft by unlawful taking, a third-degree felony; and theft by unlawful taking, a first-degree misdemeanor, the DA's office said.

Judge Craig Dally sentenced Kornfeind to 5 to 10 years in state prison, according to the DA's office. Kornfeind is required to pay restitution in excess of $1.5 million.

After a lengthy investigation by Northampton County Detective Paul Romanic, which began in October 2021, Kornfeind was charged with theft by unlawful taking and home improvement fraud for defrauding more than 85 victims, according to the news release. The DA's office said initial charges were filed in January 2022, and as more victims came forward, additional charges were filed through April 2022.

The charges stemmed from offenses that occurred between July 2018 and January 2022, when Kornfeind was the owner of Hydro Dynamic Pools. He operated out of locations in Pen Argyl, Northampton County; Slatington, Lehigh County; and Oley, Berks County.

While his offenses took place in all three jurisdictions, Northampton County prosecuted the cases.

In each case, it was found the victims entered a Hydro Dynamic Pools location and entered into an agreement with Kornfiend for the purchase of a new pool or a similar product. The victims stated Kornfeind promised them the delivery and installation of their purchase in a timely manner; however, their pools or similar products were never fully installed or only partially installed, the DA's office said.

The DA's office said some of Kornfeind’s victims paid as much as $55,000 for the complete purchase of their pool – "with nothing to show for it except a hole in their yard or some individually delivered pool parts," the DA's office said.

Although each victim requested a refund from Kornfeind (who told them their check was on its way in the mail), no refunds were ever received by any of the victims, according to the DA's office.

“Roger Kornfeind’s intentional actions to defraud innocent individuals of their hard-earned dollars were reprehensible. It was imperative to us that he was held accountable for his duplicitous behavior,” District Attorney Terry Houck said. “While we are aware of the magnitude of each victim’s loss, we are pleased with the significant state prison sentence he received and the $1.5 million in restitution owed to his victims that will forever loom over his head.”

In a courtroom statement, Kornfeind said: "My accountant never mentioned to me that I was so deep in the hole... I'm the oldest pool guy in the Lehigh Valley. I should have known... I broke their dreams, I broke their trust, and I'm so deeply sorry."