DA IDs victim of homicide in Pottstown; suspect in custody

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 02:26 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 09:29 PM EDT

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A suspect is in custody in the killing of a man in western Montgomery County on Monday.

Officials with the district attorney's office announced an arrest in the case Tuesday afternoon, but they declined to release the suspect's name.

The office did identify the victim as Otis Harris, 31, of Pottstown. He was shot in the area of West King and Scott streets in borough's Bright Hope community.

The shooting prompted an hour-long lockdown of a nearby elementary school.

