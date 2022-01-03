LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Reading say a bank teller helped prevent a fraud scam that crossed county lines.
According to police, 50-year-old James Burke of Delaware is facing charges after police said he told an elderly Berks County man he needed $3,800 to repair the chimney on his Longswamp Township home.
The man went to a Wells Fargo in Macungie, Lehigh County to get the cash and the teller alerted police.
Burke was arrested for Felony Home Improvement Fraud and related charges. He is currently out on bail.
Police say Burke is a known resident of Bear, Delaware and it's possible to previously attempted to scam other victims in Berks County along with victims in neighboring counties.
If you have any information or believe you may be a victim yourself, you are asked to contact State Police.