NORRISTOWN, Pa. -- A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash that killed another man and left several others seriously injured in Montgomery County.
According to a release from Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Cheltenham Township Police Chief John Slavin, police arrested Alexander Koenigsberg, 18, of Huntingdon Valley for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault and other charges in connection to a one-car crash that killed Nicholas Bednarek, 20, of Abington.
Three others were seriously injured in the crash.
The incident happened in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 23. Cheltenham Police responded to the crash and found four people in a car and Koenigsberg lying on the ground outside near the vehicle's driver side door, officials said. All five of the car's occupants were seriously injured and taken to area hospitals.
Koenisberg sustained spinal injuries and a broken clavicle.
Bednarek was pronounced later that morning at Abington Memorial Hospital, officials said.
Cheltenham Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau found during an investigation Koenigsberg, who was driving the car, was driving northbound on Greenwood Avenue, going at least 62 mph. Officials said he drove his vehicle across the bridge, which is a 25 mph zone, and then lost control on a curve following the bridge. Officials said he then struck a two utility poles before his car spun and came to a rest in the southbound lane of Greenwood Avenue.
Officials said the group had attended a birthday party that night, where no alcohol was served. The investigation further found that Koenigsberg and others had been exiting the part to drink alcohol he had in his vehicle. Officials said empty alcohol bottles were found in Koenigsberg's vehicle after the crash. A friend told detectives that he had attempted to take the keys to prevent Koenigsberg from driving.
Investigators determined the crash was caused by Koenigsberg's level of alcohol and drug impairment combined with excessive speed, officials said.
His blood alcohol level was found to be .117 percent, as well as the presence of THC metabolites, officials said.
Koenigsberg is awaiting arraignment.