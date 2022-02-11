MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- A man was arrested after another man died as a result of an overdose from drugs he was selling.
The Monroe County Office of the District Attorney said in a release Friday Andrew Washington was arrested after an investigation determined he was a drug dealer, selling fentanyl, cocaine, and Xanax, in the area of Main Street in Stroudsburg.
On July 23, 2021, the day undercover agents bought drugs from Washington, the Stroud Area Regional Police Department was later dispatched to an apparent overdose death in the 700 Block of Monroe Street. This death occurred just a block away from where agents from the Monroe County Drug Task Force purchased suspected heroin/fentanyl bags stamped “Got Milk?” from Washington.
The Monroe County Coroner's Office investigated the death, officials said.
The victim, Keith Czerwinski, 30, of Stroudsburg lived at the residence with his girlfriend, Toni Boice, 22 and another roommate. During the investigation police learned that Czerwinski had ingested controlled substances the night before. Czerwinski became unresponsive in the late evening and early morning hours however, was reportedly still breathing. Ultimately, everyone in the home went to sleep for the night and when Toni Boice woke she found her boyfriend lifeless.
In a panic, she admitted to police that she flushed evidence down the toilet and attempted to make the incident appear to be a natural cause death as opposed to a drug overdose, according to officials.
The drugs that were purchased from Washington on Main Street were tested at the PSP Wyoming Regional Laboratory and determined to be pure fentanyl. At the time of Washington’s’ initial arrest on July 26, 2021 he was in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and Xanax.
In Czerwinski’s blood at the time of his death was fentanyl, cocaine, and Xanax, officials said.
Washington was charged with manufacturing, delivery or possession with intent to sell, according to court documents.
Boice was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence.