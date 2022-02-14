Arnold.jpg

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- A Bucks County man was arrested after police responded to a road rage incident last week.

Police said they arrested Jeffrey William Arnold, 48, of Doylestown Feb. 11 for allegedly road raging against another driver.

Police said the victim told them Arnold was tailgating him before Arnold pulled alongside of him and began to argue. Arnold then pulled out a firearm and told the victim to watch his back before fleeing the scene.

Police found Arnold at his residence where he was arrested.

His bail was set at $75,000 unsecured with conditions.

Arnold was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and other related charges. 

