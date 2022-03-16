READING, Pa. -- A man was taken to the hospital after a possible shooting in Reading.
According to Deputy Chief William Rehr of the Reading Fire Department, a car pulled up to the fire station around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Ninth and Marion with a man who was shot in the arm that possibly went into his chest.
Rehr said firefighters immediately performed.
The victim was transported to Reading Hospital.
His current condition is unknown.
Rehr said there were also reports of a second shooting victim in the area of 11th and Amity, but police and fire units responded and found no one.
It's unknown if these incidences are related.
There's no word on the location where the victim was shot.