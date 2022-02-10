HAZLE TWP, Pa. -- Police have named a suspect in a 57-year-old cold case.
Pennsylvania State Police said James Paul Forte is the name of the man who killed 9-year-old Marise Chiverella in Hazleton in nearly six decades ago.
Police said Forte died May 16, 1980 from natural causes, possibly a heart attack according to police. He was 38 years old.
Chiverella was last seen walking down Church Street in Hazleton. It was a route she took every day to school, but Marchetti said tragically, that day was different.
Her body was found on March 18th, 1964 in a strip mine in Hazle Township. Investigators said she had been strangled.
Forte had a history with being in trouble with the law.
He was arrested by State Police in 1974 for sexual assault. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and got 1 year of probation. He was also arrested in 1978 by Hazleton police for what they described as a minor infraction.
Forte was a bartender at Genetti's in Hazleton, and graduated from Hazleton High School. He lived in a house on West 14th Street and never married, according to police.
Forte was not on the initial list of suspects when the case was first being investigated. He was only later identified through DNA.
Forte is buried at Cavalry Cemetery in Hazle Township.
His body was exhumed on Jan. 6 of this year to confirm the DNA match.