ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A man led the police on a chase from Lehigh County into Berks County in a laundry truck he stole from a hospital in Allentown, authorities said.
The 23-year-old Allentown man stole a Hospital Central Services truck from St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
PSP troopers spotted the vehicle on Route 100 in Lower Macungie Township and pursued it along Route 100 into Hereford Township, Berks County, the police said.
During the chase, the truck hit a parked vehicle near Route 100 and Buckeye Road in Lower Macungie Township.
Troopers were able to bring the stolen vehicle to a "controlled stop" at Route 100 and Kriebel Road in Hereford Township, officials said.
The driver, who's name was not immediately released, was taken into custody.
No one was injured, the state police said.