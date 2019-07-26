An Easton woman is facing assault charges after authorities allege she slashed a friend with a broken glass bottle.
Easton police were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of Northampton Street shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday to investigate a report of a stabbing. The victim told officers that she and a friend, Sharon M. Rupple, had been drinking that evening, according to court records.
The victim reported that an intoxicated Rupple had become angry after receiving repeated messages from her son asking for money. Outside, Rupple began arguing with her son, and the victim said she tried to calm her friend.
But Rupple allegedly picked up a bottle and threw it at the victim, hitting her in the arm and falling to the ground. The victim told police she then pushed Rupple away in an effort to defend herself. After tumbling into a chair that was outside, Rupple picked up a broken piece of the bottle and allegedly started swinging it at the victim.
The victim said she held up her left arm to defend herself against Rupple. Police said she sustained "severe" cuts to her upper and lower arm.
Rupple ran from the scene before police arrived but was apprehended in the 1100 block of Northampton Street, where she lives.
The 51-year-old now faces a felony count of aggravated assault and single counts of simple assault, reckless endangerment, harassment and public drunkenness. District Judge Jacqueline Taschner arraigned Rupple early Sunday morning, setting bail at $20,000.
She failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 2.