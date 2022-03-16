READING, Pa. -- A man has been arrested for a shooting that sent another man and woman to the hospital Tuesday evening.
According to a release from Reading's Police Chief Richard Tornielli, Markel Ramsey was arrested Wednesday for a shooting that happened on 11th and Pike Streets Tuesday night.
Tornielli said officers responded to the area around 8:30 p.m.
An investigation determined the shooting was the result of a ongoing dispute between Ramsey and the victims.
He says Markel allegedly fired upon a female victim and the 29-year-old male she was with. The male victim was struck in the torso after the round hit his arm.
Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment and are in stable condition, Tornielli said.
Ramsey is charged with attempted homicide and related charges.
Earlier Wednesday, Deputy Chief William Rehr of the Reading Fire Department told 69 News a car pulled up to the fire station around 8 p.m. Tuesday on Ninth and Marion with a man who was shot in the arm that possibly went into his chest.
Rehr said firefighters immediately administered aid.
Reading City Hall officials confirmed this was the same incident.
