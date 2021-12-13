Police in Berks County have arrested a man who they say was on the run from officers in Chester County.
Investigators say Brandon Slider was in the process of being charged with a robbery in North Coventry Township on Sunday afternoon when he fled.
They say he led police on a pursuit in Reading and Bern Township.
Authorities say police surrounded him at a farm located near Route 183 and Van Reed Road.
The Berks County Emergency Response Team was called to the scene because police thought Slider was armed. The team found Slider in a silo and took him into custody.