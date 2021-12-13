Police in Berks County have arrested a man who they say was on the run from officers in Chester County.

Investigators say Brandon Slider was in the process of being charged with a robbery in North Coventry Township on Sunday afternoon when he fled.

They say he led police on a pursuit in Reading and Bern Township.

Authorities say police surrounded him at a farm located near Route 183 and Van Reed Road.

The Berks County Emergency Response Team was called to the scene because police thought Slider was armed. The team found Slider in a silo and took him into custody.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.