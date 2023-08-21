SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - A gathering at a large birthday party ended in gunfire and sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

It was just after midnight when police were dispatched to the 100 block of Butternut Court in South Heidelberg Township for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, South Heidelberg Township Police located two gunshot victims. One suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while the second was shot in the finger and thigh. Both victims were transported for medical treatment and are expected to recover.

The Berks County Forensic Services Unit responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

Berks County Detectives say a large birthday party was being held at a residence on Butternut Court where a male brandished a handgun and fired, striking the two victims.

Investigators say the shooting occurred outside on the driveway and that the suspect fled on foot.

County detectives identified the alleged shooter as 26-year-old Jayce Donte Lee, originally from Delaware County, Pa.

Authorities say Lee also has ties to Reading. The firearm used in the shooting was discarded at the scene and investigators say it was originally reported stolen to the Reading Police Department in April.

Lee is charged with aggravated assault and related offenses.

The suspect is not in custody at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information on Lee's whereabouts to contact Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks County at (877) 373-991.