A New York man's overly cautious driving caught the attention of state police, leading authorities to the more than 200,000 illegal cigarettes in his car.
A Pennsylvania State Police trooper was patrolling Interstate 78 in Upper Saucon Township about 9 a.m. Sunday, when a white van caught his attention. Police said the van with North Carolina plates was driving particularly slowly for I-78, according to court records.
When the trooper pulled onto the highway to follow the van, the driver slowed down well below the speed limit, prompting other vehicles to hit the brakes and swerve into the left lane, according to records.
During a subsequent traffic stop, the trooper "observed numerous indicators or criminal activity," leading him to believe that the driver, Rafat Dereieh, was trafficking a large amount of untaxed cigarettes. Court records do not indicate what exactly prompted the trooper to search the vehicle.
Inside the van, the trooper allegedly found 34 bags containing 1,384 cartons of smokes or 276,800 cigarettes. The individual packs did not display a tax stamp.
Authorities charged Dereieh, of Yonkers, with two counts of possession of untaxed cigarettes and a summary traffic offense. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 27-year-old later that afternoon, setting bail at $50,000 with a 10 percent cash option.
Dereieh was released from Lehigh County Jail on Monday after posting $5,000 cash bail. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 17.