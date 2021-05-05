UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pa. - The Upper Dublin Township Police Department and the FBI are asking for public assistance finding a robbery suspect.
Police say they believe a dark-colored sedan was used during a bank robbery on Monday.
It happened at the BB&T Bank branch located at 101 Fort Washington Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
The suspect was seen entering the bank and then approached the teller counter.
According to Police, the suspect presented a demand note, which stated that he was armed. No weapon was physically displayed.
After receiving a undisclosed amount of cash, police say the suspect left the bank and is believed to have fled the area in a dark-colored sedan.
Police say the man they are looking for is black, around the age of 30, approximately 6’ tall, large build, wearing a black jacket, black and grey gloves, and khaki pants at the time of the incident. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Upper Dublin Township Police Department at 215-646-2101 or the FBI at 215-418-4000.
There may be a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest.