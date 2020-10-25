Nockamixon State Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that has left an 18-year-old in critical condition.

Authorities say the incident occurred at the Old Ridge Road entrance to Nockamixon State Park at around 5:16 p.m. Saturday, October 24. 

Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers who were patrolling the park quickly responded and found an 18-year-old male from Bucks County who suffered an apparent gunshot injury, officials say. 

First aid was performed and the subject was transported from the park to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

A witness reported a male in hunting gear leaving the area, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.  

Police from throughout Upper Bucks County, including a K9 and a State Police helicopter searched the area and did not locate any persons of interest.

The Bedminster Township Police Department, the PA State Police and detectives from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office are investigating. 

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Bucks County detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.

