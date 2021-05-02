BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Remembering those killed by police.
That was the goal of a rally today in Bethlehem..as well as police reform.
But some officials worry anti-police sentiment is taking a toll on local departments and their ability to recruit new officers.
Speakers at the rally wanted people to know how they felt about the police.
"Cops are part of the picture but they cannot be the entire picture!"
One by one, they came up to remember.
"Those whose lives were lost to fatal police shootings which continues to perpetuate a system of violence and ove-rpolicing particularly for communities of color so we want to lift up those names, we want to say those names, and we want to bring more awareness to this issue that continues to be a struggle," said Jon Irons, the head of Lehigh Valley Stands Up.
Everyone here had a different reason for coming out.
"As a person in white skin i firmly believe that white people caused racism and we have to do our part to stop it," said Heather Harlan.
"I hope that change comes today and that police can do a better job!" said 13-year-old Shaemer Fields.
Most of the people at the rally say we need police reform, but some don't think the George Floyd Policing Act in Congress goes far enough.
The Act would ban chokeholds and get rid of qualified immunity for officers while creating national standards for policing to bolster accountability.
The House passed the measure in March, but its fate remains up in the air in the evenly split Senate. Republicans have raised concerns about the possibility of police officers losing immunity.
"And I think the heart of that is related to whether individual police officers who make a living busting up fights and engaging in physical activity to keep the peace are going to be individually liable for those auctions," said Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Backlash against the police has really hurt recruiting all over the country and here in the Lehigh Valley. Applications in some departments are down 70- 80 even 90 percent, so some places are really trying to change attitudes.
"Sometimes minority communities will view us as the enemy and we're really trying to reach out and trying to get our message to our communities of color that we are not the enemy, said Chief Chris Wagner of the Pocono Mountain Regional Police.
Wagner says that’s why his department is asking for help reaching out to everyone in his community, but especially minorities, to find the best and brightest people to join the force.
Organizers at the rally hope when people leave, they’ll try to make changes in their own community, but also that they will lobby their senators to pass the police reform bill in Washington