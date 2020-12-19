WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The clock is ticking for Congress to pass a second COVID-19 relief package.
Lawmakers have until Sunday night to reach a deal and advert a government shutdown.
The $900 billion package all comes down to one major sticking point led by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.
Toomey and other Republicans want to reign in the Federal Reserve's emergency lending powers, established under the relief bill back in March.
Democrats, however, say it's an 11th hour demand meant to tie up much-needed relief and cripple the incoming Biden Administration.
"Both sides of the aisle are firmly committed to finalizing another major pandemic rescue package for the American people,” U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Majority Leader, said.
But as Congress struggled to reach a deal Saturday, COVID-19 cases continued to rise, businesses continued to close, millions of Americans were left hungry.
All less than a week before Christmas.
"40 percent of the people who are accessing a charitable food network now are accessing it for the first time. These are brand new Americans, our neighbors, all of a sudden finding themselves unable to put food on the table,” Loree D. Jones, Philabundance CEO, said.
The $900 billion package includes extra funding for COVID testing, federal loans to keep Main Street open, and a second round of stimulus checks for millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet.
"Let's step up to the plate, deliver the $1,200 survival checks to millions of Americans before the holidays,” U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-Minority Leader, said.
Lawmakers remain hopeful they'll pass a deal sometime Saturday and get it ready for the House floor Sunday.
It would then need the support of all 100 senators to schedule a vote sometime Sunday night.
Right now, the holdup is over Toomey's request to end more than $400 billion dollars in potential Federal Reserve emergency lending powers established under the CARES Act in March.
"What my language does is it puts an end to these three programs that did their job. They functioned. They restored the private credit markets, and so they don't need to continue,” U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, said Saturday.
Republicans argue that keeping it open creates a slush fund for the Biden Administration in the new year.
But Democrat Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the proposal, "Is not about COVID or helping the American people. It's about tying the hands of the next Treasury secretary and the next Fed chairman in a true emergency.”