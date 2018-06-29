PennDOT and the Department of General Services announced Friday the Delaware Water Gap Welcome Center will reopen to the public Monday.
The center, located at I-80 West, Exit 310 in Monroe County, has been closed due to a renovation project.
That $2.5 million project included interior and exterior renovations such as ADA upgrades, new bathroom equipment, heating, cooling and ventilation upgrades, electrical equipment wiring updates, parking lot updates, and repairs to the building.
Some work is expected to continue after reopening.