Police seek help finding dog stolen from circus in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a show dog that went missing from a circus in Delaware.
The dog, named Pipier 6, was reported by employees of the Zebrini Family Circus to have been stolen from its kennel around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Smyrna Police Department.
The Florida-based circus had been set up at the George C. Wright Memorial Park on North Main Street for shows on Wednesday and Thursday.
Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the mixed-breed dog is asked to call Smyrna police at 302-653-9217. Tipsters may remain anonymous.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
82°F
TONIGHT
- 40%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
- Lehigh Valley Rich Rolen
- Berks Patrick Manwiller | 69 News
-
-
-
-