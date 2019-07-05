Police seek help finding dog stolen from circus in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a show dog that went missing from a circus in Delaware.

The dog, named Pipier 6, was reported by employees of the Zebrini Family Circus to have been stolen from its kennel around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Smyrna Police Department.

The Florida-based circus had been set up at the George C. Wright Memorial Park on North Main Street for shows on Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the mixed-breed dog is asked to call Smyrna police at 302-653-9217. Tipsters may remain anonymous.