Delaware

Police seek help finding dog stolen from circus in Delaware

By:

Posted: Jul 05, 2019 12:02 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 12:02 PM EDT

SMYRNA, Del. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a show dog that went missing from a circus in Delaware.

The dog, named Pipier 6, was reported by employees of the Zebrini Family Circus to have been stolen from its kennel around 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the Smyrna Police Department.

The Florida-based circus had been set up at the George C. Wright Memorial Park on North Main Street for shows on Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the mixed-breed dog is asked to call Smyrna police at 302-653-9217. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

82°F

Broken Clouds

TONIGHT

  • 40%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

Lehigh Valley
July 4th tradition: Kazoos parade through Nazareth

July 4th tradition: Kazoos parade through Nazareth

Lehigh Valley
9-year-old girl receives Citizen Hero Award for helping save friends after car crash
Cetronia Ambulance Corps Facebook page

9-year-old girl receives Citizen Hero Award for helping save friends after car crash

CNN National
What's open and what's closed on the Fourth of July
Pixabay

What's open and what's closed on the Fourth of July