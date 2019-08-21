Rehoboth Beach commissioners approve lodging tax
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Staying at a hotel or motel in Delaware's most popular beach town is about to become a little more expensive.
Rehoboth Beach commissioners have approved an ordinance imposing a lodging tax of 3% for renting a room in a hotel, motel or tourist home within the city limits.
The tax is on top of the current 8% state occupancy tax and will take effect January 1. Local officials estimate the new tax will generate $113,000 in additional revenue in the first quarter of next year.
State lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year authorizing Rehoboth Beach officials to levy the tax.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
89°F
TONIGHT
- 40%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
- Lehigh Valley City Center
- Berks Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News
- Business Google
- Berks Reading Royals
-
- Southeastern PA CNN video