Rehoboth Beach commissioners approve lodging tax

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 03:20 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 03:20 PM EDT

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Staying at a hotel or motel in Delaware's most popular beach town is about to become a little more expensive.

Rehoboth Beach commissioners have approved an ordinance imposing a lodging tax of 3% for renting a room in a hotel, motel or tourist home within the city limits.

The tax is on top of the current 8% state occupancy tax and will take effect January 1. Local officials estimate the new tax will generate $113,000 in additional revenue in the first quarter of next year.

State lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year authorizing Rehoboth Beach officials to levy the tax.

