Pennsylvania Department of Health Logo
health.pa.gov

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Department of Health will continue to update the most recent data on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania each day of the week at noon through a press release, now with the exception of Sundays.

The Sunday data will be included in a Monday release beginning Sept. 14.

Sunday and Monday data will be broken out in the Monday release.

The department will provide an update Monday at noon each week, through a press release, that will include the COVID-19 cases that occurred from Saturday until midnight on Monday.

For the most up-to-date data on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s website to access the Statewide COVID-19 Dashboard and the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.