The Northampton District Attorney's office is not going to pursue homicide charges in the case of a woman who died 13 years after being shot.
Jennifer Hendershot was shot by her neighbor, Brenda Smith, over a backyard dispute in 2005. Hendershot got sick years later and died in 2018.
After a lengthy investigation, prosecutors said they can't prove the shooting directly resulted in her death.
Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli said new charges were considered after the coroner's office ruled Hendershot's death a homicide.
"Just because the coroner labels something a homicide means that the death was related to the hands of another," Morganelli said. "Unfortunately, we have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the gunshot wound wasn't just related, but it was the direct cause of her death."
Morganelli said Hendershot died as a result of a septic infection after a dermatological procedure.
Hendershot's spleen was removed when she was shot.
"The only connection between the gunshot and her death was the fact that she was without a spleen and that leaves someone more prone to infection," Morganelli said.
Morganelli said doctors told him a healthy person, with a spleen, could also have died from the same type of infection.
He also noted Hendershot had recovered from the shooting injury before getting the infection years later.
"Physically, she had a couple of children, she recovered from her injuries, and to now establish that her death was solely the cause of the gunshot would have been very very hard," Morganelli said.
Hendershot's husband respectfully disagreed with their decision.
District Attorney-elect, Terry Houck, who starts in January was involved in the investigation and also agreed not to prosecute.