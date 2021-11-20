POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Geisinger continues pushing to get children ages 5-11 vaccinated against COVID-19 more than month out from Christmas.
"It's not a guarantee that you won't be able to transmit disease at all if you have the vaccine, but it certainly lessens the chance," said Dr. Stacey Cummings, Geisinger vice chair of pediatrics.
Dr. Cummings said turnout has been strong for the age group over the last couple weeks.
"We've increasingly expanded out capacity to be able to meet demand," said Dr. Cummings.
She said children who roll up their sleeves now and eventually get a second dose would be fully protected in time for Christmas.
"That really helps kids get into normal activities, being able to hug grandmother for the first time, being able to see family they haven't seen in a really long time," said Dr. Cummings.
The U.S. opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults on Friday.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said they have looked at data comparing COVID-19 rates of those who have been vaccinated with two doses and people who have received the booster.
"The rate of disease is markedly lower. For those who received their booster shot, demonstrating our boosters are working," said Dr. Walensky.
As for now, there is no booster shot for children.
"Data is being looked at to see how long do we think antibodies last, how much protection is given and we'll find out over the next couple of months much like we did for adults," said Dr. Cummings.
Geisinger said vaccine appointments are still available.