WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- Some dogs in Lehigh County are recovering today after they were dumped off at a shelter in pretty rough shape.
So, on this Mother's Day, you might want to help donate to their recovery and maybe surprise your mom with a belated gift.
Some moms at Peaceable Kingdom in Whitehall spent their time on this special day giving these fur babies some extra TLC.
"We had volunteers work over five hours to get the crud, the hair the filth off of these dogs they took five pounds of matted hair off of one of these dogs alone!" said Kathy Tomecek, the chair of the board of directors of Peaceable Kingdom.
You see, these six beauties are recovering after surveillance video shows what happened.
On Saturday, three people Dumped them outside, then took off without a word.
"It was sad, that many and they were so scared and they're still scared but it's getting better," said Heidi Cooper, a volunteer at the shelter.
"We're very glad they're at a shelter because we can help them and they will find homes." Tomecek said. "What we would have hoped is to get the back story. We would have wished these people would have come in."
Animal cruelty investigators are looking for the people who did this, but for now, the main focus is to get these little guys well enough to be adopted.
Because they have some health issues, like Lilac, who clearly had a broken ankle that never healed properly.
Heidi Cooper has been helping to take care of the dogs since they came in.
"Say, I walk on it but I can't walk on it much, it's sort of, you know, clomp, clomp, so yes, you might be a three-legged dog. But yes look how small the foot is compared to this. Say hi Lilac!" Heidi said, as she gushed over one of the dogs.
"Well, we're hoping that they're not in too bad of a shape and we're hoping to find them their forever homes we're hoping the rest of their lives will certainly be better than what they've come from" said Tomecek.
The workers at the shelter are not exactly sure when the dogs will be ready to go, because they still need to be looked at by a veterinarian. But you can get your application in ASAP on the Peaceable Kingdom website if you'd like to adopt one of them. Because these faces won't last long here.
The dogs also need a lot of medical care, so the shelter is accepting any donations the public can give.