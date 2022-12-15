Former President Donald Trump has made the big announcement he’s been teasing on his Truth Social account.

On Thursday, the 45th president announced he’s releasing digital trading cards.

He posted the following on his social media platform, Truth Social, Thursday morning:

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Go to collecttrumpcards.com/ & GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!”

The presidential candidate teased the cards by depicting himself as a superhero.

In a short video clip, the 76-year-old ripped his shirt open to reveal a superhero costume, ripped abs, and lasers firing out of his eyes.