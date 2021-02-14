BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The shelves are nearly bare. Blood donations across the country are on the decline because of the pandemic but the need is ever-present.
"Cancer patients don't stop getting treatments. Babies are still being born. We still need blood and whether there's a pandemic or not, we still need people to come in," said Krista Hill from the Miller-Keystone Blood Center.
The Miller-Keystone Blood Center is in dire need of a supply.
"The average trauma victim uses 100 units of blood and currently, we have 300 units," said Hill.
Hoping to play a little catch-up, the center hosted a Valentine's Day blood drive giving people the chance to spread a little love and save lives.
"It takes 15 minutes to donate and it's really simple," said Hill.
Miller-Keystone supplies blood to 26 hospitals across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They set a goal to get 30 units of blood collected. The WeLoveU foundation helped them get closer.
"As we know, through COVID-19, there has been a lot of cancellations to blood drives, so we really want to let people know that every two seconds someone is in need of blood," said Annabelle Yciano, a volunteer with the WeLoveU Foundation.
Hill says all blood types are at an emergency status. The blood donated by the community stays in the community. Visit Give-a-Pint-dot-org or call 1-800-B-A-DONOR to schedule a donation.