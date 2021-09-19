Bus crash in Schuylkill County
Larry Neff

FRAILEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More than two dozen people were hurt in a bus crash off Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County Sunday.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Exit 112 toward Hegins in Frailey Township.

A 69 News freelance photographer at the scene reported seeing the bus in the woods off the exit ramp.

Pennsylvania State Police said 25 people were injured, five critically.

The highway is open. The exit is closed.

Crews continue to work at the scene.

