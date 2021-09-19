FRAILEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Dozens of people were hurt in a bus crash off Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County Sunday.
It happened around 3 p.m. on Exit 112 toward Hegins in Frailey Township.
A 69 News freelance photographer at the scene reported seeing the bus in the woods near the exit ramp.
Pennsylvania State Police said more than 25 people were injured, five critically.
Dozens of ambulances were called to the scene. Some people were flown to hospitals.
The highway is open. The exit is closed.
State police said it appears the bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Crews continue to work at the scene.
It's unclear where the bus was headed. Crews at the scene said it appears to be a chartered bus, although authorities have not confirmed that.
