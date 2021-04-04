Car accident

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., PA -- The victim of a motor vehicle accident in Upper Macungie Township from almost two weeks ago has died. 

The Lehigh County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 60-year-old Virgil Harrison of Avenel, New Jersey. 

The Coroner's Office says Harrison died on Saturday, April 3rd at 7:30 p.m. at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest.

The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries due to motor vehicle accident that happened just after 10:30 a.m. on March 22nd.

Officials say Harrison was driving when he hit another vehicle on the Route 222 North bypass in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.