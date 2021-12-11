POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Pottstown Police are searching for a driver who hit a parked car, sending it through the front of a home.
"I'm sitting in my living room, watching a movie just enjoying myself on a Friday evening, and low and behold I hear this what I describe as a big boom," said the homeowner, who asked not to be identified.
It came crashing into his West 8th Street home around 10:20 p.m. on Friday.
"First thing I think of when my mind gets itself together was quick run to the door, there was a car accident," he said. "It's brick and the force of the vehicle went right through it," he said.
The uninjured homeowner said he looked up the street when he got outside.
"I see a vehicle and it's totally destroyed, the front end is completely destroyed," he said.
He said the driver was not there.
"So, my instinct was go up there and see if I can be of any assistance," said the homeowner.
Now bricks and debris cover a large portion of the bedroom and contractors were boarding it up.
"Now we just move forward and get it fixed," he said.
He said if the crash had happened a half hour later while he was in bed, it could have ended much worse.
"Every day in life you just don't know, so again be thankful for what we have and stuff and just keep moving forward," he said.