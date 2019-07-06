Early morning garage fire in Hanover Township
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Crews responded to a commercial garage fire in Lehigh County early Saturday morning.
The garage is located in the 1000 block of Hoover Avenue in Hanover Township.
Fire crews were called to the scene around 1 a.m.
It is not clear yet what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported
