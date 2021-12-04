EMMAUS, Pa. -- The East Penn School District school board will holding a special meeting Sunday to rescind the resignation of Board President Ken Bacher.
Bacher was scheduled to retire.
According to EPSD School Board Director Alisa Bowman, Bacher is staying on the board because four members, including Bowman, can’t legally be sworn in.
“The litigation regarding one of the open seats on Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas means that Lehigh County still has not certified our election results,” Bowman posted online. “Because of that, state law prevents anyone who won election in November from being sworn in as a school director in the county. In other words, one contested judgeship is now affecting every single school district in the county, including East Penn.”
The lawsuit over the election revolves around more than 200 mail-in ballots submitted without dates on envelopes.
A Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas judge recently ruled the votes should be counted, but a lawyer for one of the candidates said he planned to appeal that decision.
East Penn has nine board members and a five-member quorum rule. According to Bowman, the board wouldn’t have been able to reach a quorum without Bacher when the four members terms expire Monday. The school board needs to have a quorum to vote on anything.
Bowman said she has been assured by East Penn’s administration that board members will stick to critical business until the county certifies the election and the district is able to swear-in members.
The special meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday in the board room located at 800 Pine Street, Emmaus.