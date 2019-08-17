Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in New Jersey man
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey’s Health Department has confirmed its first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a human this summer.
The department says an elderly Somerset County man was hospitalized, but has since been discharged for continued rehabilitation care.
Most people infected by the mosquito-borne illness have no apparent signs. But health officials say sever cases involving an inflammation of the brain begin with the sudden onset of headaches, high fevers, chills and vomiting. The illness may lead to disorientation, seizures or coma.
Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in 22 mosquito samples and in three horses in the southern and eastern sections of New Jersey.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
81°F
TONIGHT
- 30%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
-
-
-
-
- News James Gathany/CDC