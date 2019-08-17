News

Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in New Jersey man

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 12:43 PM EDT

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey’s Health Department has confirmed its first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a human this summer.

The department says an elderly Somerset County man was hospitalized, but has since been discharged for continued rehabilitation care.

Most people infected by the mosquito-borne illness have no apparent signs. But health officials say sever cases involving an inflammation of the brain begin with the sudden onset of headaches, high fevers, chills and vomiting. The illness may lead to disorientation, seizures or coma.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been detected in 22 mosquito samples and in three horses in the southern and eastern sections of New Jersey.

