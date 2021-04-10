A baker in Easton is reflecting on her journey.

"I honestly don't have the words to describe it," said Alison Dody. "It's a dream come true."

A sweet dream Dody is still savoring.

"It's been a dream of mine for several years," she said.

Alison has autism and she's the top baker at Sweet Girlz Bakery in Easton.

"She came in for a couple of hours and we fell in love with her right away," said Kari Alvaro, the owner.

It's not just Alison's sweetness that won her now-bosses over it was her sweet skills, too.

"We help assist in finding jobs do work trials and essentially job coach them and get them to maintain employment," said Alivia Weidler from Via of the Lehigh Valley.

The organization helps over 1,200 people with disabilities with services, including work placement. So far, for Alison, it tops the cake.

"I definitely love baking cupcakes, especially," said Dody.

This month, it's Autism Awareness cupcakes to encourage others to see people with Autism for who they are. As Alison can attest, they've got what it takes to make it.

"I always say, use what you have to your advantage and there are some out there that have incredible skills just like me," she said.

