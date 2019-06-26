Efforts to reopen flood-prone section of Route 659 in Hardwick Township making progress

Warren County's efforts to reopen the flood-prone section of Route 659 in Hardwick Township are on schedule.
Barrier curbs are in place and a stone base is being installed by Warren County Roads Division workers to create an elevated temporary single lane through the flooded section of the county route, also known as Spring Valley Road.
The project is still on schedule to be completed between July 4 and July 10.
Until the work on the temporary passage is completed, motorists should continue to use Millbrook Road (County Route 602) to Blairstown and Stillwater Road (County Route 521) as detours to avoid the flooded section of Spring Valley Road.