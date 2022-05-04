What follows is a list of the key races 69 News will be following. For a complete list of races and candidates, please visit your county's website.

Latest: Election Headlines

New York court rejects congressional maps drawn by Democrats
AP

New York court rejects congressional maps drawn by Democrats

  • By MARINA VILLENEUVE - Associated Press

New York’s highest court has rejected new congressional maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats. The state’s Court of Appeals agreed Wednesday with a group of Republican voters who say that the district boundaries had been uncons…

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.