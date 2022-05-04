Latest: Election Headlines
- Jim Vasil
-
Berks County election officials demonstrated how voters will be using new electronic poll books when they vote.
- 69 News
-
Fetterman held a town hall with the United Steelworkers Union in Bethlehem Tuesday.
- Rob Manch, Hanna O'Reilly
-
The plan would have officers monitoring security footage of drop boxes and have plainclothes officers monitoring sites in-person to make sure people aren't illegally dropping off more than one ballot.
- David Kostival
-
The Berks County commissioners voted 3-0 Thursday during an elections board meeting to allow the county to print paper poll books as a backup plan to the new electronic poll books being used in the May 17 primary election.
- By MARINA VILLENEUVE - Associated Press
-
New York’s highest court has rejected new congressional maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats. The state’s Court of Appeals agreed Wednesday with a group of Republican voters who say that the district boundaries had been uncons…