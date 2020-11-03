Note: These are selected contested races and not a complete list
Latest: Election Headlines
- Jamie Stover, Ali Reid
-
Voters turned out even before polls opened, forming lines early Tuesday morning.
- Sara Madonna
- Updated
'The path to the White House leads through Pennsylvania.'
- 69 News
-
The county has 202 precincts for its 260,000 registered voters, nearly 83,000 of whom requested a mail-in ballot for the election.
- 69 News
- Updated
Lines formed at many polling locations even before polls opened at 7 a.m.
- 69 News and Associated Press
- Updated
Disputes over Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots have the Trump campaign geared up for a post-election legal battle.