POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Mensch is preparing to turn the keys of his office over to one of two women hoping to fill his seat in the new year.

Mensch, a Republican who has represented the state Senate's 24th District since 2009, announced in October 2021 that he would be retiring at the end of his current term, saying he wants to take some time for himself, his family, and his friends.

Fellow Republican Tracy Pennycuick and Democrat Jill Dennin are hoping to take his place in Harrisburg, representing their respective parties on the ballot in Tuesday's general election.

Pennycuick is already serving in Harrisburg as a member of the state House of Representatives. She took office in January 2021, serving Montgomery County's 147th District.

The U.S. Army combat veteran served 26 years of active and reserve duty. She and her husband live in Lower Salford Township. They have four children and two grandchildren.

Dennin is a New York native who has lived with her husband in Gilbertsville since 1989. They have four adult sons.

Dennin has a degree in political science and public policy, and after graduating from college, she worked in state and federal relations in Washington, D.C. She also served on the Boyertown Area School Board.

The 24th District was redrawn after the 2020 census to take in more of Berks and Montgomery counties and none of Bucks County. It includes the Berks boroughs of Bally, Bechtelsville, Boyertown, and Topton, as well as many of the surrounding townships.

In Montgomery County, the district includes Collegeville, East Greenville, Green Lane, North Wales, Pennsburg, Pottstown, Red Hill, Schwenksville, and Trappe.