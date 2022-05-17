PITTSBURGH, Pa. - John Fetterman casts his vote Tuesday using an emergency ballot, then gets a pacemaker implanted to address the cause of his recent stroke.
The former 13-year mayor of Braddock and current Lieutenant Governor says he's on his way to a full recovery and didn't suffer any cognitive damage.
The Pennsylvania Board of Pardons Chair has remained dedicated to reforming the criminal justice system and to legalizing marijuana. He's advocated for raising the minimum wage, adding jobs and strengthening unions, which are also priorities for Congressman Conor Lamb.
Lamb, a Marine and former federal prosecutor, has been running second in the polls. He currently represents Pittsburgh-area suburbs and Beaver County. Lamb is focused on protecting and expanding Medicare and Social Security and cutting prescription drug costs.
Trailing in third is State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who is Vice-Chair of the Philadelphia delegation. He was the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color and one of the youngest elected to the Pennsylvania State Legislature.
The final Democratic candidate is Alex Khalil, who is a Jenkintown Borough Councilor, the 2nd Vice President of Montgomery County Boroughs Association, and a former small business owner.
Fetterman has said he’s been focused on a positive campaign, and that has paid off as his competitors wished him well after his stroke.