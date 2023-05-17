READING, Pa. — With safety in Reading's schools being top of mind in recent weeks, many eyes in the city have been on the race for school board.
With five seats up for citywide election, six Democrats sought their party's nomination in Tuesday's primary election.
With all 44 of the city's precincts reporting their results, the top five vote-getters were Melissa Eggert (20%), Julio Martinez (18%), incumbent Mark Detterline (17%), incumbent Noahleen Betts (17%), and Shayka Delrio-Gonzalez (15%)
Abrianny Rivas was in sixth place with 12% of the vote.
Sara Torres Viera was the lone Republican on her party's primary ballot.