WASHINGTON, D.C. - In addition to Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat, many voters in our area will also be choosing their U.S. representatives.

Incumbent Democrat Susan Wild is trying to fight off Republican challenger Lisa Scheller.

Wild is seeking a third term in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. She beat Scheller back in 2020, but the candidates were neck-and-neck in recent polling.

Voters in Berks and Montgomery County will weigh in on the state's 4th District representative.

Madeleine Dean is another Democratic incumbent seeking a shot at her third term. Republican challenger Christian Nascimento is a business executive who served on the Methacton School Board.

Voters up in Carbon County have a decision to make on a special ballot question.

A referendum called Carbon County Water, Farms and Land asks whether voters approve of the county borrowing up to $10 million over the next 20 years.

The money would be used to better fund farmland, wildlife habitat and open space preservation, especially near rivers, lakes and streams.