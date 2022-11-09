WASHINGTON - The race for the 7th District congressional seat has been called.

Democrat Susan Wild has been declared the winner over Republican Lisa Scheller.

Wild declared victory on election night.

Scheller took to social media to share where things stand on her end.

"I do plan to stay engaged in the political process because I believe we still can lend our collective voices to fight for opportunity and prosperity for every American," Scheller said in a Twitter post.

Incumbents Matt Cartwright of District 8, Dan Meuser of District 9, Brian Fitzpatrick of District 1, Madeleine Dean of District 4 and Chrissy Houlahan of District 6 have all secured another term.

Houlahan spoke about unity in front of her supportive crowd in West Chester Tuesday night.

"We will not be able to survive as a democracy and this is something that is important for we as Democrats to hear unless there is a thriving, healthy two-party system in our nation," Houlahan said.

In New Jersey, former state Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr. won the congressional race, ousting Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski.

Malinowski conceded Wednesday morning.

Two years ago, it was Malinowski that defeated Kean by 1 percentage point, but ultimately fell short during this run after the state's independent redistricting commission redrew the lines.

At the state level in Pennsylvania, Republican Dean Browning has conceded to Democrat Nick Miller in the 14th District.

The race for the 24th District has yet to be called.

Democrat Mark Pinsley took the lead early Tuesday in the race for the 16th District and remained optimistic. But by Wednesday morning, Republican Jarrett Coleman was declared the winner.

In the state representative races, unofficial results show the majority of incumbents seeking re-election could hold their seats.