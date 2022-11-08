PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The eyes of the nation are on Pennsylvania Tuesday night.

The race for U.S. Senate in the Keystone State could tip the upper chamber's balance of power.

Democratic candidate John Fetterman's election headquarters is in Pittsburgh, which is less than 10 miles from Braddock, where Fetterman was mayor for 13 years.

He's hoping his next office, at least for the next six years, is in Washington, D.C., as the state's next U.S. senator. To do that, he has to beat Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Since the summer, polls have tightened considerably. The two candidates are now basically neck-and-neck.

Throughout the campaign, Oz has tried to paint Fetterman as soft on crime and not up to the job after Fetterman suffered a stroke in May. Fetterman has used social media to paint Oz as an out-of-state, out-of-touch celebrity who doesn't know the needs of Pennsylvania.

Both visited the Lehigh Valley this week, as the area could very well decide who wins.

Turnout is key. Democrats hold more than a half-million registered-voter edge and are using the mail-in ballot method much more than Republicans.

Tuesday's weather is good news for Republicans, as the party has been pushing to win the in-person vote.

John Fetterman's campaign just filed a lawsuit to allow undated or misdated mail-in ballots that arrive on time Tuesday. This is part of a legal fight on both sides.

The race is again expected to be razor thin. In May, Oz beat his Republican challenger, David McCormick, by only 1,000 votes.