HARRISBURG, Pa. - Austin Davis has won the race for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.
Davis beat Brian Sims and Ray Sosa.
Democrat Josh Shapiro, who ran unopposed, will be the Democratic nominee for governor. Doug Mastriano, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican nomination.
People vote separately for each party's nomination for the state's governor and lieutenant governor.
The general election is Tuesday, November 8.
You can head to the 69 News website for local and statewide election results.