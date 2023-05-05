What follows is a list of the key races 69 News will be following. For a complete list of races and candidates, please visit your county's website.
Latest: Election Headlines
Two Democrats are battling it out in the primary race for Northampton County District Attorney.
County council is now a Republican majority, as Kerry Myers switched parties in order to run for re-election with a write-in bid.
Northampton County residents who want to vote early and in-person for the May 16 primary election can do so until next Tuesday.
Here's a look at some of the races to watch in our region ahead of the May 16 election.
Changes to mail-in, absentee ballot envelopes in Bucks aim to make it easier to spot 'naked' ballots before Election Day
State law prohibits the counting of “naked” ballots, and also bars the opening of mail-in and absentee ballot envelopes before 7 a.m. on Election Day.